Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.56.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.95. The company had a trading volume of 244,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day moving average is $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

