Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00027060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.25 or 1.00061144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95700564 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,414,885.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

