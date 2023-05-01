Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 60,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Eyenovia Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 813,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,362. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

