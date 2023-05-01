Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 60,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYENGet Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Eyenovia Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.35. 813,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,362. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

