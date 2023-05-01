Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.42.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EXAS opened at $64.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.