Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $64.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.