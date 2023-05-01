Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

SNMP stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.