Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.16. 5,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,677. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

