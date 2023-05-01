Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,976 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

RBLX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,824. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.80. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

