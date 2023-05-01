Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 323,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 469,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

