Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,307. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

