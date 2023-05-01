Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,621,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XBI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. 970,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,784. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.