Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 5.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 482,274 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
