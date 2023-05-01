Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,964 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,432,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.16. 4,313,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008,141. The company has a market cap of $617.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

