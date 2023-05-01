Evercore ISI Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Arete Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

