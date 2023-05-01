Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stake Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,895 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eventbrite by 324.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $717.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.56.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

