EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDRY traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861. EuroDry has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 47.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EuroDry by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

