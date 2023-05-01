Ethernity Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,644.15 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $689,644.15 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.