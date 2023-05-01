Eric D. Hammes Sells 6,487 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. 520,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of 3M

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.