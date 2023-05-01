Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. 1,687,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

