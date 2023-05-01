EOS Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $84.54 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006889 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003331 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,808,883 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
