Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 1,300,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

