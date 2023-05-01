Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ETR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. 1,300,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.35.
In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
