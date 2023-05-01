Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. 1,300,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. Entergy has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.