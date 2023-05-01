Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of ETR opened at $107.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.