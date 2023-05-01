Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Entergy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $107.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

