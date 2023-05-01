Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

ENVA opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

