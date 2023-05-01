Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $8.99 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $166,706.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,416,113 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

