Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.83

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 129425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, E-Mobility Enel X Way, Enel X Global Retail, and Enel Grids. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Iberia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, North America, and Latin America.

