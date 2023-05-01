Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $886,122.08

Empower (MPWR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $886,122.08 and $49,581.67 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.05320016 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,923.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

