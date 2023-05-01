Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in April

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,504.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.