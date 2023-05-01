Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.