Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $468.65 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.