Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $557.61 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505,443 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up 4.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.50% of Cenovus Energy worth $557,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,199,000 after buying an additional 3,640,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,386,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,078,000 after buying an additional 234,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

