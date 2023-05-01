Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

EW stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 497,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

