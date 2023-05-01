Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.2 %

EPC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 362,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,917. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

