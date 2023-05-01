Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SPG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 477,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

