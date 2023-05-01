Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 1.9 %

Splunk stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,517. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

