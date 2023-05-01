Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,065 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,259,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

