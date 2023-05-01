Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $382.98. The company had a trading volume of 435,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,167. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.24 and its 200 day moving average is $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

