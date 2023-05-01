Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $896,000 Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Erasca by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after buying an additional 1,383,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 30.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

