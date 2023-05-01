Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,461,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

