Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 751,193 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,193 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rubicon Technologies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,455,000.

Insider Activity at Rubicon Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich acquired 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,111 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,183 shares in the company, valued at $613,064.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 111,111 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RBT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

