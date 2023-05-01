Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.