Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

