Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.