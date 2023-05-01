Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.