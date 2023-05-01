Edge Capital Group LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,332,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

