Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.28% of Runway Growth Finance worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,184.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,184.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

