Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 186,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 79,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,868 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 460,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.67 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

