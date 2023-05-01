Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

