Ecolab (ECL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Ecolab has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.82-$0.90 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $167.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

