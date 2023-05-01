ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,256,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ECN Capital to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

ECNCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.31. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

