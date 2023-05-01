eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $562.02 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. eCash has a market cap of $562.02 million and $4.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,127.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00415599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00117762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,376,010,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,376,035,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.